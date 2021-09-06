ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois gas prices ranked among the top 15 highest Monday when data compared numbers between states.
The lastest GasBuddy.com data showed Illinois ranked 11th in average regular gas price comparisons, with its number standing at $3.354. This marked a decrease of $0.029 from the last average.
In different data from AAA, Illinois had an average price of $3.364, which was higher than the AAA national average of $3.188. Those prices were updated as of Labor Day.
Click here to see AAA gas prices for Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.