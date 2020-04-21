ILLINOIS (WAND) - The statewide Illinois Coalition For Public Safety (COPS) is speaking out, criticizing Governor JB Pritzker over the early release of murderers and other violent criminals in the past month.
The coalition said they sent a letter to Pritzker on Friday after he reduced the sentences of several violent criminals, including seven or more convicted murderers.
Senate Republicans also spoke out about the governor's decision.
Governor Pritzker had ordered some high-risk inmates be released due to the potential expose and threat of COVID-19 in prisons.
The six COPS signatories asked the governor for more information about the decision, writing:
“Our organizations recently formed a non-partisan coalition of law enforcement associations. We are writing on behalf of our membership -which includes virtually every state andlocal law enforcement officer in Illinois. Police officers are on the front lines every day. As you have previously acknowledged, our job is very difficult and dangerous under “normal” circumstances. The level of risk has been increased exponentially as aresult of the current pandemic. Unfortunately, officers now also fear that violent convicted felons are being released back into the communities we have sworn to serve and protect.”
The Senate Republicans wrote in their letter of April 16: “According to the Chicago Tribune, Alma Durr is one of the murderers whose sentence you decided to commute. Is this true? Ms. Durr took a revolver, held it to her 21-month-old son Darryl’s head, and pulled the trigger. A news story from the trial indicated that Darryl moaned and suffered but did not die for another two hours. Despite DCFS’s best efforts to protect Darryl, he will never get to see his 50th birthday. His murderer, at 50 years-old, will be leaving a prison that currently has no inmates infected with COVID-19 (according to IDOC’s website). She had been sentenced to life.
The Fraternal Order of Police (Chicago Lodge #7) also expressed concerns about the release of violent felons, including an inmate who was incarcerated for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault with a Weapon and released after 60 days.