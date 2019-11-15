SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Criminal charges. FBI office raids. A wired lawmaker. As the latest round of scandals rock the Illinois State Capitol, a new set of ethics reforms will be debated in the legislature in early 2020.
“Taxpayers should demand reforms. This is no laughing matter,” said State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R-Decatur). “It’s been projected that corruption costs this state over $500-$600 million a year.”
In recent months, State Rep. Luis Arroyo (D-Chicago), has been arrested on federal bribery charges after he allegedly offered money to a state senator for assistance in passing legislation. State Sen. Martin Sandoval (D-Chicago), had his home and offices, including one at the capitol raided. State Sen. Tom Cullerton (D- Villa Park), is facing a 41-count federal indictment for embezzlement from a teamsters local. And that’s just a few of the corruption issues currently on the front burner as the feds continue their investigations which could ensnare a major utility and lobbyists.
GOP lawmakers were quick to strike first with ethics reform legislation. The Democratic controlled House has sent the bills into legislative limbo also known as the rules committee. In the meantime, the Democrats and Gov. JB Pritzker have pushed through a resolution creating a commission to come up with ethics reform measures over the next four months. The commission will need to have a final report ready for lawmakers and the governor by March 31, 2020.
When freshman legislator Caulkins was asked by WAND News if the corruption surprised him his response was, “This is Illinois.”
The commission will be made up of 16 members, appointed by majority leaders of both parties, minority leaders, attorney general, secretary of state and governor. Members of the commission cannot be registered lobbyists in Illinois during their service or less than five years prior.