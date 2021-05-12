ILLINOIS (WAND) - Vaccination locations across Illinois are prepared to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to youth at age 12-15 following an approval vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which is a CDC committee.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced vaccines for people at age 12 and older can be received at state-supported mass vaccination and mobile clinics, local health departments, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers and other providers who carry the vaccine. IDPH leaders are working to enroll pediatricians into the Illinois immunization registry so they can administer COVID-19 vaccines to patients.
Schools will be able to partner with local health departments or pharmacies to set up vaccine clinics for students.
“The expanded use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine brings us one step closer to getting back to our daily lives and ending this pandemic,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Our state-supported mass vaccination locations, along with local health departments and other providers, are ready to vaccinate young people immediately, providing kids and families with a sense of relief after a difficult year.”
“The goal is to vaccinate as many Illinoisans as possible to decrease new cases of disease and prevent mutation to more dangerous variants,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The expanded authorization for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in youth ages 12 through 15 years will not only help protect our younger population, it will help us get back to in-person learning across the state.”
People are asked to check with their local health department or health care provider to learn if a parent or guardian needs to be present for a person under 18 to be vaccinated, or if another form of written consent is needed.
Clinical trials found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the 12-15 age range. Adolescent side effects were similar to what was reported in clinic trial participants who are 16 year older. They included pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle and joint pain and fever.
