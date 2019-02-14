SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAND) - An Illinois man was among three people killed in a fiery car crash in Indiana.
The five-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 65 South just north of Seymour Wednesday, WAVE News reports.
Three semis, an RV, and a pickup truck were all involved.
Traffic was slowed on I-65 South due to construction in the area.
Indiana State Police said a semi in the left lane at the front of the crash slowed down, followed by the driver of the pickup and the RV.
A semi behind those vehicles, driven by 46-year-old Roger Woody of North Carolina, did not slow down and slammed into the back of the RV, causing a chain reaction crash, ISP said.
The semi pushed the RV into the truck, pushing the truck into the first semi. Woody's semi also hit another semi in the right lane.
All of the vehicles caught fire
Everyone in the pickup truck and RV were killed.
Those in the RV were Glenn Cardelli and his wife Kathryn, of Minocqua, Wisconsin.
67-year-old John Mumma of Philo, Illinois was in the pickup truck.
None of the semi drivers were injured.
ISP said the crash is under investigation. Toxicology results are pending.