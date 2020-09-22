ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker said the Illinois National Guard has been placed in a "State of Readiness" in case a decision from the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville leads to unrest in Illinois.
A decision is expected soon from a grand jury about whether or not police officers involved in Taylor's shooting death, which happened earlier in 2020, will face charges. Three plainclothes officers had entered her home on a "no-knock search warrant" before Taylor's boyfriend shot at them. He had argued police failed to identify themselves before coming in - something Louisville police have denied.
Authorities said police were executing warrants for alleged drug deals involving Taylor's ex-boyfriend. They said he had been sighted more than once at the apartment, per NBC Chicago.
An exchange of over 20 gunshots led to Taylor getting hit eight times.
The shooting ended up leading to the firing of former officer Brett Hakinson. The city of Louisville paid out $12 million to Taylor's family in a lawsuit settlement and said there would be police reforms.
Cities across the nation, including Chicago, are preparing for the grand jury decision, which most observers believe will come during the week of Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.