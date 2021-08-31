ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker's office is reminding tenant and landlords they can continue to apply for pandemic rental assistance in Illinois.
This assistance, which comes from the Illinois Department of Human Services, is available through a wide network of service providers. The public can click here for a list of providers, as well as organizations offering help with utility bills, free legal aid and additional services.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is continuing to process applications for the Illinois Rental Payment Program and is on target to approve all eligible applications in September, with additional rounds of rental and mortgage assistance expected to be announced in the coming months. A person can check the status of their application here.
The governor's office said landlords are "strongly encouraged" to not file evictions when their IHDA rental assistance application is pending and are reminded that as a condition of receiving this help, there is an agreement to not pursue evictions due to unpaid rent in the program coverage period.
Gov. JB Pritzker's latest executive order has extended an Illinois ban on residential evictions statewide through Sept. 18. As WAND News previously reported Monday, the Illinois Supreme Court announced a temporary stay on certain residential eviction trials and dispositive motions to Sept. 18.
A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcement a temporary ban on evictions, allowing them to resume. Illinoisans remain protected through mid-September under Pritzker's executive order.
“While I am disappointed by the decision rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court, Illinoisans can be reassured that Governor Pritzker and his administration are doing everything possible to ensure our renters stay safe and stably housed,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “Illinois is a leader in the nation in administering and providing emergency rental assistance to those impacted by COVID-19. IHDA will continue to process pending applications for those renters eligible for the federal emergency rental assistance program to prevent eviction. While IHDA continues processing applications, those renters who are covered by the Governor’s eviction moratorium executive order do not have to worry about being evicted.”
“Governor Pritzker understands the importance of keeping people in their homes, especially with the Delta variant creating new concerns for families and communities,” said Grace B. Hou, secretary of IDHS. “Displacing children, seniors and other vulnerable people in such a critical time intensifies the threat of COVID-19 and threatens the well-being of our families and neighbors. Financial assistance is still available, so I strongly encourage eligible families and persons to apply for rental assistance today if you are behind on your rent.”
The Illinois Rental Assistance Program has distributed over $13.8 million to assist nearly 4,400 families and individuals, helping to ensure they are stably housed and tenants and landlords are financially secure, with the goal of preventing a rise of evictions due to COVID-19.
