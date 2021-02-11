ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WAND) - A first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 has been identified in Illinois.
This variant, which was first documented in South Africa, has been found in a Rock Island resident, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The B.1.351 variant was first reported in the United States at the end of January.
Studies show antibodies generated with the current COVID-19 vaccines recognize the South Africa variant and the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first found in the United Kingdom, and can offer some protection. More studies are underway to determine more information.
Illinois is reporting 22 cases of the United Kingdom variant as of Thursday.
“We expected to see more cases of variants detected in Illinois, including the B.1.351 strain,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “These variants seem to spread more rapidly, which can lead to more cases of COVID-19 and even another surge. Our best path to defeating this virus as quickly as possible remains wearing our masks and getting vaccinated when it’s our turn.”
“Having this new variant in our community underscores the need to take personal precautions to prevent further spread. Please continue to wear your mask when away from home, watch your distance when around others and wash your hands frequently,” said Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig.
IDPH said it will keep working with local health departments, academic partners, laboratories and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor for variant cases. It said it has increased surveillance for variants using genomic sequence testing on an increase number of COVID-19 test specimens.
New variants are expected as viruses constantly change, health officials said. They noted the P.1 variant has emerged out of Brazil.
"Public health experts are working to better understand the potential impact of (the B.1.351 variant), including how the variant spreads and how it affects people who are infected," an IDPH press release said. "The same measures that have helped protect Illinoisans from COVID-19 will also help protect residents from the variant. Wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, avoiding crowds, ventilating indoor spaces, and washing hands frequently remain the best tools for preventing the spread of this virus, no matter the strain."
