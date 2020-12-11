ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois' own review panel is optimistic the Pfizer vaccine can safely move forward if approved by the FDA.
This panel examined data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before issuing its opinion.
Pritzker said the approval of the Pfizer vaccine seems imminent after months of data indicated the candidate is safe. On Thursday, the FDA's advisory committee decided to recommend the approval of emergency use authorization for the vaccine. This committee involves independent scientific experts, statisticians and infectious disease doctors.
The FDA historically follows this guidance.
The governor went over the timeline for vaccine approval. The FDA's emergency use authorization decision comes after the committee's recommendation, and after that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) gives recommendations for the vaccine and the prioritization of the vaccine in populations. The CDC then decides if it will approve those recommendations.
ACIP already gave out recommendations for the first rounds of the vaccine, with priority going to health care workers and long-term care facility residents. Pritzker said Illinois will rely on ACIP guidance for future vaccine rounds.
The first doses are expected to be shipped to states within 24 hours of FDA approval, federal officials told the governor. He said Illinois is prepared to quickly distribute the vaccine to its front line health workforce.
Data showed the Pfizer vaccine has proved to be 95 percent effective against COVID-19. Should the FDA give it the green light, it would be approved for people 16 and older.
