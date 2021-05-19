ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education has voted to require in-person learning for the new school year in the fall of 2021, with few exceptions allowed.
The board's unanimous vote to adopt a resolution setting up in-person learning came after parents who offered public comment voice opposition. In the resolution, the daily in-person learning requirement is "subject to favorable public health conditions" and would start under guidelines at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, NBC Chicago reports.
There is an exception to in-person learning that says remote learning "would still be required for students who are both not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and also under a quarantine order." Student's who don't meet this benchmark "may be eligible for home/hospital instruction."
A board spokesperson said this resolution supports a declaration made by State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala.
"This plan begins to transition us toward a future in which we are no longer under a gubernatorial disaster proclamation and the pandemic-related remote learning statutes no longer apply," Ayala said in a Tuesday letter to board members. "I am deeply grateful for the efforts of every Illinoisan that have gotten us to this point. I also recognize that every school district has had a different experience with remote learning. Some students have benefited from the flexibility or change in environment. School districts that would like to continue to offer remote learning to students on an individual basis -- if that will best meet the student’s learning needs -- may do so under other parts of the law."
She said this resolution allows some "clarity" for school districts as they get ready for fall instruction.
Multiple school district, including Chicago Public Schools, have already returned to in-person learning.
Illinois as a state could fully reopen as soon as June 11. The state is currently in a bridge reopening phase that allows greater capacities at events.
