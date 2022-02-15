SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A mandate requiring students in Illinois schools to wear masks has been suspended by a state committee.
The ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) blocked the governor's emergency rule on COVID-19 mitigations for schools from going back into effect with nine of the 12 members voting to suspend it. None voted to keep the rule in place and three voted "present".
The emergency rule for schools had expired on Feb. 13 before Gov. JB Pritzker's administration re-filed the rule Monday, putting it in front of JCAR for approval.
Pritzker's office gave the following statement about the JCAR ruling to NBC affiliate WREX:
"The administration understands that members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules are awaiting a ruling from the appellate court on this issue. As doctors have said time and again, masks are the best way to preserve in-person learning and keep children and staff safe. We look forward to continuing to work with members of the General Assembly, school districts, parents, communities and all stakeholders to use the tools we have to keep in-person learning. In the meantime, the administration urges all schools and parents to encourage mask-wearing to keep everyone in their schools and communities safe."
State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) issued the following statement Tuesday:
“After today’s defeat at the hands of his own Democratic party, I hope Governor Pritzker finally gets the message that he needs to lay off kids and families.”
This ruling happened after a Sangamon County judge placed a temporary restraining order on the state's school mask mandate. That ruling happened in response to parents and teachers from over 150 Illinois school districts filing lawsuits against the state.
With that ruling, school districts were allowed to make their own masking decisions. Some local districts recommended masks while others moved to remote learning.
An appeal against the Sangamon County judge's ruling was recently filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
On Feb. 9, Pritzker said he believed it could be just a few weeks before the school mask mandate might be lifted, should COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to trend in the right direction.
