ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State department sand driver services facilities are set to reopen on Jan. 24, state officials announced.
On that date, in-person transactions can be done. Since driver services facilities operate on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule, they will be back open on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Facilities had been closed since Jan. 3 due to an surge of omicron variant cases of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of employees and the public is our top priority,” said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. “Masks and social distancing will be required as we safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities.”
Customers who want to schedule an appointment at a driver services facility that requires appointments can do so starting on the morning facilities are back open. For a list of driver services facilities that require appointments, click here.
The state had extended all driver's license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. Commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits were extended to Jan. 31, 2022, with expiration dates covered between Nov. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022.
Other services remain available online. Customers can:
- Renew a license plate sticker.
- Renew a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).
- Obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.
- Obtain a driver record abstract.
- File Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.
Three Commercial Driver's License (CDL) facilities are open for in-person CDL services only. Those include Rockford (4734 Baxter Road), Springfield (2701 S. Dirksen Parkway), and Marion (1905 Rendelman St.).
The federal REAL ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
