SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A measure helping to ease a state school bus driver shortage has been signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker.
The new law will help drivers who lost their license due to prior unpaid child support.
House Bill 4230 was filed by State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville). State Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield), who sponsored the bill in the Senate, said the measure will be effective in allowing schools to find qualified bus drivers when the process has been a struggle.
A press release from Illinois House Republicans said inspiration for the legislation came from a constituent who lost his license because of a past child support debt that was later paid. Despite making his payment, he could not get his school bus driving permit restored.
“It doesn’t make sense to punish schools for the prior debts of their employees," McClure said. "Especially since this would only apply to drivers who have worked out their child support payments. The legislation will help schools find safe bus drivers, and help those drivers pay their bills.”
“This bill is just one step in the right direction to ensure that people who lose their licenses for non-driving related infractions can continue to work, and especially work for our school districts to help safely get our kids to and from school,” said Davidsmeyer. "This bill is a great example of how a constituent can come to our office with a problem and we worked together to find a solution."
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.