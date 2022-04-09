SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In the early morning hours on Saturday, Illinois Senate and House passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget and new tax benefit plan.
The plan suspends the state's 1% grocery tax for a year, freezes the Motor Fuel Tax for six months, and doubles the property tax rebate for households could receive up to $300 back.
On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Priztker announced the state had a balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2023.
Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) supported a tax relief plan that prioritizes students and working families, providing them with assistance following two years of financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are looking toward the future and setting Illinois up for success with a tax relief plan that will help our state thrive for years to come," Bennett said. "With an increase in prices at the gas pump, grocery checkout line and other places, people are feeling the financial strain."
The Illinois Senate adjourned in the early hours on Sunday. This was the last time the Senate will meet in the chambers until 2025, due to renovations. Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) reacted to the session.
"The Democrats who control Springfield emptied out their bag of election year tricks- let's start with tax breaks that expire, conveniently for them, after the election. But it's what they didn't do that is the real story. They aren't providing permanent tax relief by eliminating the tax on food and drugs. They aren't doubling the tax credit for property taxes. They aren't even suspending the sales tax on gasoline to help working Illinoisians – all of which we proposed. Well, you've come to expect this from the tax-us-into-oblivion crowd that makes up JB Pritzker's Democrat party."
The Illinois House passed the budget just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) reacted to the budget.
“This budget includes $1.6 billion in pork projects in Democrat-only legislative districts. These include all sorts of things like a ‘pilot program’ for guaranteed minimum income for women in East St. Louis. This and all of the other projects amount to election-year bribes for their re-election, paid for by all Illinois taxpayers."
The budget will head to the governor's desk and await approval.
