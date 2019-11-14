SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate president has announce he plans to retire at the start of 2020.
Our partners at WTAX Radio said John Cullerton made the announcement to his Democratic caucus after adjournment Thursday. He plans to retire in January.
"I'm very sorry to see him leave his position," Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters on the way out of the Capitol. "We've shared a lot of goals for the state, and, of course, he's my state senator."
The station said Senate Democrats are epxected to be back to choose a new Senate president in Jnauary.
Cullerton served as Senate president beginning in 2009. He's been in the Senate since 1991, and the General Assembly since 1979.