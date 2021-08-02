SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Diabetes prevention and management programs are set to be eligible for Medicaid coverage in Illinois, pending final federal approval, Gov. JB Pritzker's office said in a press release.
The programs involved are the Diabetes Prevention Program and the Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Program. These are nationally recognized diabetes prevention and management programs, the release said.
In DPP, a person can be part of a yearlong, evidence-based lifestyle change aimed at lowering the risk of an adult with prediabetes seeing the condition progress to Type 2 diabetes. The Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Change curriculum, which is developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is focused on increased physical activity, healthy eating and stress management.
Illinois leaders said CDC-recognized DPP organizations can enroll as Illinois Medical providers to deliver the program to eligible participants by administering services during regular sessions over the course of the year. This includes dietary counseling, fitness assessments and educational sessions on how to prevent Type 2 diabetes.
Officials said a CDC-conducted evaluation of the DPP found a 58 percent drop in the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
Eligible people must be age 18-64, be enrolled in the Illinois Medicaid program, have a Body Mass Index exceeding a certain level and have elevated blood glucose levels or a history of gestational diabetes mellitus. Enrollees previously diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes who are currently pregnant are not eligible to be part of the program.
Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) gives services to prevent diabetes progression, prolonging the life of participants and promoting a healthier lifestyle, state leaders said.
“Diabetes is both chronic and costly,” said Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson. “Targeting prevention and stopping the progression for those most at risk of developing diabetes is at the heart of these programs. We know that rates of diabetes are higher within communities of color, and this initiative reflects HFS’ focus on making equity central to what we do. Providing this coverage allows us to meet our customers where they are on their healthcare journey and is key to putting many eligible Illinoisans on a path to a healthier future.”
“Diabetes is a serious, chronic condition that can lead to heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, leg amputation, and even early death,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The rate of new cases of diabetes among children and adolescents continues to grow and diabetes-related complications are increasing among those ages 18-64 years. But with improved eating, more physical activity, and behavioral supports, we can slow or stop the growth. And now with Medicaid coverage for diabetes prevention and management programs in Illinois, our goal is to get more people the help and support they need to live healthier lives.”
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
