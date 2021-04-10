SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced 3,630 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Saturday along with 13 new deaths.
Illinois also administered a record-breaking 175,000 vaccinations.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Saturday's new cases brought the state total to 1,276,830. The statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic sits at 12,489.
In the last 24 hours, laboratories collected 84,784 tests.
The statewide positivity rate remained at 4.2%. The seven-day positivity rate dropped to 4.7%, according to IDPH data.
Friday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 122,674 doses.
As of Saturday, the state has administered over 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,001,105 doses.
