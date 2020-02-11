(WAND) - The Illinois Supreme Court has announced a pilot program using volunteer pro bono attorneys to help reduce the backlog of criminal appeals that are pending.
The six-month pilot program will see pro bono attorneys substitute for the Office of the State Appellate Defender in certain criminal appeals.
The program will launch in the First and Second Districts of the Appellate Court. If it goes well, it would be expanded to the Third, Fourth, and Fifth District Appellate Courts.
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke said, "The backlog of criminal appeals cases presents a serious access justice problem that is of great concern to the Supreme Court. I want to thank Appellate Court Justices Bertina Lampkin and Donald Hudson for their hard work organizing this pilot program. Similar programs have been used in other states to help reduce backlogs. We look forward to the program's successful implementation in the initial test phase and to its eventual implementation throughout the state."
Attorneys who are interested are asked to fill out the "Volunteer Pro Bono Program Attorney Application."
Under the program, cases will be assigned to approved pro bono attorneys. They will then have seven days to decide whether to retain the case.
Once the new pro bono attorney files a motion to substitute as counsel, OSAD will make a motion to withdraw.