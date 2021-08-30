ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Supreme Court announced a temporary stay on certain residential eviction trials and dispositive motions has been extended to Sept. 18.
This decision marks an amendment to Order M.R. 3037. The previous order was going to end on Sept. 1.
The amended order includes provisions exempting cases where rental assistance is "clearly not viable and there is no reason to delay trial," an Illinois Supreme Court press release said. It said courts should generally defer to rental assistance programs to determine eligibility and only go with their own assessments "when the matter is clear and free from doubt."
The order allows landlords to challenge the veracity of a declaration made by a tenant.
A moratorium on residential evictions from Gov. JB Pritzker remains active through Sept. 18. It bars the enforcement of certain eviction judgments until that date passes.
These amendments were recommended to the court by the Illinois Judicial Conference's Court Operations During COVID-19 Task Force.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
