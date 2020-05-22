(WAND) - The Illinois Supreme Court announced Friday a temporary order to match the current procedure for eviction cases during the pandemic with new federal requirements adopted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The goal of the order is to make sure there are no violations of the federal law during the pandemic that would result in improper evictions.
"We are aware that the pandemic has not only created a health crisis, but an economic crisis as well," said Chief Justice Anne Burke. "This action was agreed by advocates for both landlords and tenants as a way to ensure renters are not improperly evicted."
Part of the CARES Act temporarily prohibits landlords from filing eviction actions against tenants for nonpayment of rent from any properties that are part of federal housing rental programs or have federally backed morgage loans.
The protections extend for 120 days from the enactment of the CARES Act or through July 25.
However, the CARES Act also requires a notice period of 30 days before filing an eviction case. So, the earliest an eviction action could be filed would be Aug. 24.
The new order issued by the Illinois Supreme Court will temporarily require landlords to affirmatively plead in the eviction complaint or through a supporting affidavit the the property in question is not subject to the CARES Act.
Landlords who were not aware of the new pleading requirement can cure this violation by testifying under oath that a property is not subject to the CARES Act.
