ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Supreme Court announced it will remove requirements for individuals in attendance at state courts to wear masks, effective Feb. 28.
Each circuit court will be able to adopt rules requiring masks if they choose based on local health conditions. Click here to see the amended order on the court website.
The order's wording said “each circuit court may adopt rules requiring the wearing of masks in courthouses pursuant to appropriate public health guidance. Absent such local rules, the wearing of masks within courthouses is permitted, but not required. Persons choosing to wear a mask may be directed by a judge to remove it if deemed necessary for court purposes, such as when addressing the court or testifying.”
