CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois plans to make about 500,000 Pfizer vaccine doses available to children for the anticipated federal approval of us in kids at age 5-11.
A press release from the governor's office said Illinois expects to receive an additional allotment of about 306,000 doses for the youngest Illinois residents, with an additional 73,000 doses for Chicago. It added there will be well over 100,000 more doses headed to the federal government's pharmacy partners in Illinois, leading to the estimated 500,000 total for children in the initial allocation.
Officials said over 2,200 locations and providers across Illinois, including Chicago, are already enrolled to provide the vaccine once authorization for children goes through. The state plans to enroll pediatric offices to provide COVID-19 shots.
In addition, to ensure pediatric vaccine access is "as equitable as possible," officials said the Pritzker administration is coordinating with federally qualified health centers, local health departments and family practitioners.
In another step, the Illinois Department of Public Health is overseeing outreach to 756 elementary school districts in Illinois, with the goal of offering parent-approved vaccine clinics on schools grounds. This would be similar to what was offered to districts when COVID-19 vaccines became available to students in the 12-17 age range.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and IDPH vaccination teams already conducted over 4,000 statewide events, including more than 870 school and youth events for older (12-17) students.
“Thanks to scientists and doctors who’ve worked tirelessly for the last year, we are likely just days away from having the COVID-19 vaccine available for 1.1 million more Illinois children, ages 5 to 11,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “As soon as the FDA and the CDC have signed off, these kid-sized doses and kid-sized needles will be shipped out to pharmacies, pediatricians and other providers across Illinois — and IDPH has reached out to every pediatrician in the state to enroll them in the vaccine distribution program. As a parent, you should call your pediatrician now to make sure they’ve enrolled and have ordered doses. And I will do everything in my power to continue to follow the science and keep our kids safe.”
“Now that authorization has been granted, it is critically important that we get as many children vaccinated as quickly as possible, in order to provide them with the ultimate degree of protection,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “IDPH is partnering with practices of all sizes, healthcare systems, and physician associations across the state to ensure the vaccine is readily available as soon as parents and guardians request it for their children.”
Illinois officials pointed out statistics showing positive COVID-19 cases among children have spiked. For the week ending Oct. 14, numbers from the American Academy of Pediatrics showed one in four cases across the U.S. were children.
