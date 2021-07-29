ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois will now require face coverings in all state facilities for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced.
This change comes as CDC data shows the majority of Illinois counties are seeing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. In addition, the delta variant, which is more infectious than other variants, keeps increasing in Illinois, and the CDC said it has caused more than 80 percent of recent COVID-19 cases. Estimates indicate this variant will likely cause more.
Leaders said there is new evidence that a small number of fully vaccinated people who may be infected with the delta variant may infect others.
"The state is taking this action as an employer to protect its employees, but more broadly, the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) continue to recommend everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor setting in areas with substantial and high transmission," a press release said.
The governor's office added the state will keep evaluating the need for more mitigations and won't hesitate to implement them if they are needed to protect the health of residents.
“Given that the majority of the state is experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission as measured by the CDC, all State of Illinois facilities will require face coverings – regardless of vaccination status – in line with the CDC’s current best guidance for ending this pandemic,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Vaccines work – but we cannot promise those protections for every single future variant if we allow this virus to spread and mutate unchecked in our communities. With all the misinformation out there, I encourage all eligible Illinoisans who haven’t been vaccinated yet to talk to their doctors to alleviate any of their fears. Vaccines are how we put this pandemic behind us for once and for all, but I will continue to evaluate the need for further additional mitigations.”
“The safety and well-being of State employees and residents remains top priority for the State and this decision supports our efforts to provide a safe environment for our workforce and the people we serve,” said Janel L. Forde, director, Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS). “Masking up is a step that we all can take to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help ensure that State facilities can continue to operate safely.”
