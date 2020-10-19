ILLINOIS (WAND) - Rising COVID-19 statistics have caused Illinois to tighten restrictions on activity on Region 5, with changes beginning Oct. 22.
State leaders, including Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the region has seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent for three straight days. This passes the threshold for mitigation measures in Region 5 under the Restore Illinois plan.
Region 5, which is in southern Illinois, includes Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac, and Pulaski counties.
Specific changes for bars, restaurants and gatherings in the region, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, include:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
Pritzker's office said IDPH will keep tracking the Region 5 positivity rate to learn if mitigations can be relaxed, if more are needed or if current mitigations should stay as they are. The region would return to Phase 4 if it has a positivity rate averaging less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days. New mitigations will stay in place if the positivity rate remains between 6.5% and 8%. More stringent mitigations will happen if the positivity rate averages higher than or equal to 8% after 14 days.
Officials said two Restore Illinois regions have positivity rates above the 8% mitigation threshold. This includes Region 1, which involves Rockford, Dixon and Galena counties. This region has kept seeing test positivity climb since tighter mitigations began on Oct. 3. Hospital admissions have stabilized after a period of growth.
"As part of the administration’s robust response to the pandemic, the state continues to strengthen its nation-leading testing operation. Illinois is averaging more than three times the testing than the average state," a press release said. "Testing is readily available throughout the state, and the vast majority of test results are returned within an actionable period. Moving forward, testing remains a critical step to reduce the spread of the virus, given that a positive test result begins the contact tracing process and can prevent further spread in communities.
In addition to testing, IDPH continues to monitor each region in the state for several key indicators to identify early, but significant increases of COVID-19 transmission in Illinois, potentially signifying resurgence. Indictors include an increase in the region’s positivity rate with a simultaneous increase in either hospital admissions for COVID-like-illness or a decrease in hospital capacity, or three consecutive days of greater than or equal to 8% test positivity rate (7-day rolling average). These indicators can be used to determine whether additional community mitigation interventions are needed for a region to prevent the further spread of COVID-19."
State leaders said they are continuing aggressively working to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic. They said $24.6 million in emergency grants and assistance has gone to business and communities in Region 5 alone. In addition, Region 5 businesses are getting priority consideration for the latest round of Business Interruption Grants due to the added mitigations.
Finally, with COVID-19 numbers increasing in all 11 Illinois regions, the governor said daily weekday press conferences have started again. The governor's office said the goal of this change is to ensure transparency.
