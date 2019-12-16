Generic school bus

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illegally passing school buses will mean heavier fines in Illinois when a new law takes effect in January.

A first-time offender of illegally passing a school bus will be fined $300 - an amount doubling the previous $150 fine - when HB 1873 becomes law. A second-time offender will be fined $1000, which is twice the past amount of $500.

In Illinois, drivers are not allowed to pass a school bus that has red lights flashing and a stop sign extended, as the vehicle is picking up or dropping off riders. An Illinois State Police sheet about school bus safety referred to the area around a stopped bus as the “danger zone”, as that’s where passing cars have injured to killed children outside of a bus in the past.

The change is needed, state officials said.

“Hopefully, it saves children’s lives,” Michael Slife, RPS 205 Executive Director of Transportation, told WREX. “Whenever anybody passes a school bus illegally when the lights are on, there’s a chance that a student could be crossing the road. So not to endanger the children is really what the people are going for here.”

Someone convicted of illegally passing a stopped school bus faces losing their driver’s license for three months after the first violation and a year after a second or subsequent violation.

Read the full text of the bill online here.

