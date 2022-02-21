CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illini Chabad and Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel are speaking out after flyers blaming the Jewish community for COVID-19 were found on the University of Illinois campus.
The flyers that were strewn around campus contained hateful conspiracies blaming Jewish people for the pandemic.
"This shallow and foolish theory is a product of the dark ages when such accusations were used to blame the Jewish community for the plague. We regret that such backward ideas have not been left on the ash-heap of history," the Rabbi said.
Chancellor Jones said, "Sneaking around and delivering hateful, hurtful, and racist messages in little plastic sandwich bags filled with gravel is a cowardly and craven way to spew hate and division in our community."
The incident is under investigation to find the person or persons responsible.
Students who feel threatened or need comfort are encouraged to reach out to the Illini Chabad for support.
