CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Illinois is seeking donations to help with financial strain caused by COVID-19.
Chabad leaders are asking for support as part of #GivingTuesdayNow, an initiative launched due to the unprecedented need for emergency relief during the pandemic. Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel said the organization is currently dealing with a budget shortfall.
"While all of us are facing great challenges at this time, we hope that you can find some peace knowing that so many people both young and old are being cared for because of your generosity," Tiechtel said in a press release.
"At a time when everything feels uncertain, we find comfort and encouragement knowing that you are here and care about our cause," he added ."You feel joy in knowing that a lonely person is now lonely no more, you feel pride in hearing about the impact we have on the lives of our students and community.
The donation page can be found online here.
