CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois students and alumni gathered in Champaign's Campustown to watch the ReliaQuest Bowl today.
At Murphy's Pub, many fans arrived early in the morning to make sure they had a spot to watch the highly anticipated game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
“I came to Murphy’s to watch the Illini football game. It’s been a minute since we’ve made it to a bowl so hopefully, we’ll bring a win home this time,” said student Gabe Oliver.
People even traveled from Chicago to enjoy the game at their alma mater.
"We drove down from Chicago to watch the Illini game on campus. We went to school here and figured there's no better place. They finally made it to a bowl game so we came down to Champaign to show our support," said alumni sisters Molly and Meghan Mokate.
Although the Fighting Illini didn't bring home the win, their fans were still proud to support them throughout their amazing season.
“I think it’s important just because you got to show the pride, you got to give back to the community by going to the pubs and showing them we’re all here together for that. It’s just a big pride thing so coming out and really showing up is really great for the team and for the Illini spirit,” said Oliver.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.