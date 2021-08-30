CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials said those who went to the University of Illinois' football opener should consider getting tested for COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said it anticipates finding out within the week if the Illini crowd, which included 41,000 people as the team took down Nebraska, will result in a growth of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County. The county had 937 active cases as of Monday, The News-Gazette reports.
CUPHD Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said while the statewide mask mandate that took effect Monday is only for indoor public places, he is encouraging masks even at outdoor events that have crowds. Anyone who attended a large event and did not know if people around them were vaccinated should test three to five days after the fact, Vaid said.
Vaid noted the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Two schools in Champaign-Urbana have postponed fall gatherings in light of the continued push of the pandemic.
