URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The 15th annual Illini Farm Toy Show is coming up.
The show will be held at the Garden Hotel at 1001 Killarney St. in Urbana Jan. 4 and 5.
It runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.
Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for youth 6-12.
Children under 6 get in free.
There will be 38 exhibitors from across Illinois and neighboring states.
They will display and sell farm toys.
There will also be trading in individual exhibitor hotel rooms on Jan. 4.
There will be a farm-toy consignment live auction starting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5.
The show is sponsored by the Farm Bureau Young Leaders committees in Vermilion and Champaign counties.
The proceeds will go toward the committees' activities with ag youth as well as Ag in the Classroom.