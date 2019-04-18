(WAND) - The Illinois Lottery's new digital platform is now fully operational with an improved website and mobile app.
The website and mobile app are designed to make gameplay easier and more convenient for players.
35,000 new accounts were registered in March.
More than 1.9 million people have visited the website since the soft launch in February.
Mobile app downloads have increased 277% when compared to the same six-week period last year.
The new home page shows the next jackpot and most recent game results, quick registration and a data platform to provide a personalized experience for each player.
The new mobile app allows players who buy draw-based game tickets at retail locations to check whether they have winning tickets by scanning them directly through the mobile app. It is available for iOS and Android users.