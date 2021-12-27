CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Wednesday's Illinois men's basketball game canceled due to COVID-19.
Officials say, the Illinois men's basketball home game vs. Florida A&M scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the Illini program.
Single game tickets purchased directly from the University of Illinois Ticket Office will be refundable after January 5.
Season ticket holders, including premium seating areas, will be contacted directly at a later point in the season to determine if any additional games are impacted due to COVID-19.
Anyone who purchased tickets through a third party will have to contact them directly for refund options.
The next scheduled game for Illinois is set for Sunday, Jan. 2 at Minnesota.
