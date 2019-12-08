CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It's been five years but the Illini are going bowling once again.
Sunday it was announced that Illinois (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) will play California (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) in the 2019 Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, CA. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT and will air on FOX.
This will be the Illini's first bowl game under head coach Lovie Smith and their first appearance since 2014.
Illinois football is hoping for a welcome return to the Bay Area. Their last bowl win came against the UCLA Bruins in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco.
A win in the Redbox Bowl would secure the first winning season for the Illini in the Lovie Smith-era.
Illinois started the season 2-4, but a huge upset win against Wisconsin and and an epic comeback against Michigan State helped propel the Illini to their most successful season under Lovie Smith