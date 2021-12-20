CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - Illini Soccer player Katelynn Buescher is honored by Urbana Fire Department for helping save a construction workers life.
Katelynn Buescher was on her way to a meeting as she passed by First Street and Armory in Champaign. She saw a police car on scene and just one officer. She noticed the officer rendering aid to one construction worker, while another was laying unconscious in the middle of the road. That's when Buescher spring into action.
"I didn't have a lot of time to think. There wasn't a lot going through my head at that point. It was more of, the identification of, there was a problem. " She says, "I was able to recognize pretty calmly that there was someone who needed help and there weren't enough professionals." Buescher and another nurse tag teamed as they rendered CPR to the man as they waited for help to arrive.
Buescher says she was able to stay calm in the event because of her athletic background, saying she is used to working in high pressure situations. Buescher tells WAND News, "being an athlete in the Big 10 has allowed me to perform in high pressure situations and be able to keep a clear mind, even with a lot of things going on around me."
Once paramedics got on scene and took the construction workers to the hospital, Buescher said she was in total shock for several hours saying, "I felt like a had this huge weight on my chest and my arms felt pretty weightless. I was pretty upset, even until the next day, not knowing what had happened to the workers."
The next day, Urbana Fire Chief called Buescher to let her know both men were okay and recovering. Buescher says it was in that moment, she felt total relief and happy for her role in helping the man.
Urbana Fire Chief honored Buescher with a certificate of appreciation for her work in the incident. She has yet to meet the man she helped save once again, but hopes to meet him and have a conversation with him in the future.
