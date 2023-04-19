CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)—The Illinois football team’s Orange and Blue Spring Game has been changed to an open scrimmage on Friday at 7 p.m. CT due to forecasted inclement weather on Thursday.
The open scrimmage at Memorial Stadium will be free and open to the public. All distributed premium seating tickets remain valid on Friday.
The scrimmage will no longer be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
