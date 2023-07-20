URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday.
The Illini Union Courtyard Cafe will be streaming some of the morning and evening games. With the tournament being held in New Zealand and Australia, the time difference means that only the following matches will be shown:
- 07/20 9:30 p.m. Nigeria vs Canada
- 07/21 8:00 p.m. USA vs Vietnam
- 07/26 7:00 a.m. Canada vs Ireland
- 07/27 7:00 p.m. Argentina vs South Africa
On Friday, July 21 the Illini Union and International Student and Scholar Services will be co-sponsoring a viewing party starting at 6 p.m. with free food, trivia, and prizes.
Find more information about the Illini Union at union.illinois.edu.
