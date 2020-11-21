LINCOLN, Neb. (WAND) - After a rough start to the season, the Illini picked up their second straight win in historic fashion.
The Illini winning their first game in Lincoln, Nebraska in nearly a century as they took down the Cornhuskers 41-23.
“You can imagine what our locker room was like,” Smith said. “I’m told we haven’t won in Lincoln since 1924 when Red Grange played. Whenever something like that happens, it’s a big deal.”
In his first game back in nearly a month, quarterback Brandon Peters threw for one touchdown and ran for another.
Peters had been out since Oct. 24 because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. Peters showed no rust as as he lead a balanced Illini offense which had 205 yards passing and 285 yards rushing.
As for the defense, "Lovie Ball" forced five takeaways, giving them a total of 13 on the season.
Last season, Nebraska edged out Illinois despite turning the ball over four times. This time around they couldn't survive five.
“I didn’t see this coming,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases. I didn’t think we had the juice we had last week. It’s almost like our team thought you win one game, you’re good. That’s not how it works.”
Next week Illinois (2-3, 2-3 Big Ten) will host No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 4-0 Big Ten) on Nov. 28. The Illini have lost nine straight in the series.
