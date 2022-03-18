The big win for the University of Illinois Friday night, was not only great for basketball fans, but for business in Champaign.
Jack McFarland was busy at the Illini Inn, filing orders for thirsty Illini fans.
"This is probably one of the more homey bars on campus, not as party-crazy, so with a game like this its a good atmosphere to come and enjoy the game," McFarland, the head bartender at Illini Inn told WAND News.
Alumni, families and fans were out for the U of I's first match up in the NCAA Tournament.
"Here with some buddies. My friend's sister is visiting and we haven't been on campus in a long time and figured what better place to watch the Illini game than the Illini Inn," Kyle Moe told WAND News.
Moe was a gymnast for the U of I, and was excited to cheer on his team while also supporting local businesses.
"The Illini Inn was a place we liked to go when I was in college. And its new and fancy now, so we decided to come and support the Illini here," U of I PHD student Briana Hendrickson said.
McFarland said the Illini Inn was stocked, and ready for anything the night of the big game.
"For the most part we're typically stocked heavy during the year, where we're always prepared for big events. But we're definitely a little bit more prepared for games like this, because its usually a big part of our clientele," McFarland explained.
He said these games are key to bringing in business after the regular season ends.
"It brings a crowd that's not necessarily all just college kids either, which is good. Its fun as bartender to get a crowd like this too, so you're not dealing with the typical kids your same age. Its fun to interact with them and overall definitely great for business," McFarland added.
He will now get ready for another game, as the Illini prepare for their next round opponent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.