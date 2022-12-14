CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois running back, Chase Brown was unanimously chosen as the winner of this year's Jon Cornish Trophy.
The trophy is given annually to the best Canadian NCAA football player.
Brown, from London, Ontario, rushed for at least 98 yards in 11 of Illinois' 12 games and has scored 13 total touchdowns. Brown's twin brother, Sydney Brown was third in Cornish voting.
