(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a 13-mile resurfacing project on Illinois 125 in Cass County between U.S. 67 in Beardstown and Illinois 78 in Virginia is underway.
Traffic will be down to one lane using flaggers within the construction area during operations like milling and resurfacing.
Other improvements to the area include new pavement markings, drainage enhancements and upgrading shoulders and traffic signals.
The project is expected to be completed in May 2024.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
