URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Republican Regan Deering and Democrat Nikki Budzinski squared off Thursday evening for a debate in their 13th district congressional race.
The one-hour debate took in a wide range of issues from President Biden’s pardon of federally convicted marijuana users to abortion.
“I have in fact gone on the record that I supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade to make it a states issue which is where I think it belongs,” Deering said. “I have been on the record opposing a national ban.”
“I have consistently throughout my life been very supportive of choice,” Budzinski stated. “It’s a woman’s choice between her doctor and herself as to what she does with her body.”
Early voting is now taking place in Illinois. Election day is November 8, 2022.
The full video of the debate can be found here.
