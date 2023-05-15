HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois 185 between Hillsboro and Coffeen will be closed for repairs beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.
The closure is estimated to last until Friday, June 16.
The closure is happening to allow for road repairs due to mine subsidence.
The Deer Run Mine will fund the work on Illinois 185.
A detour will be posted using Vandalia Road (Illinois 127), School Street (Illinois 16), Fillmore Trail (County Road 1050 N) and Coffeen Road.
Only local traffic will be permitted on Illinois 185 between CR 900 N and Coffeen Road during the repairs.
The road closure is south of the entrance to the John A. Graham Correctional Center. Traffic will not be restricted entering the facility.
