DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – An emissions control device under your car is bringing in big bucks for thieves and placed Illinois at #3 on the stolen catalytic converter list according to State Farm.
State Farm says it paid $651,000 in claims for just over 480 catalytic converter thefts in Illinois in 2019. For the first eight months of 2022 it jumped to 2,770 claims for a total of $5.3 million already paid out. The increases timed with the beginning of the pandemic.
Nationally, the auto insurer says for the first eight months of 2022 it has paid out $70.6 million. That’s on 31,835 claims nationwide.
Catalytic converters have valuable metals inside of them. Those metals are platinum, rhodium and palladium. Thieves are able to resell those converters for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.
