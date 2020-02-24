SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Adult-use cannabis sales in the state of Illinois brought in a combined $10.4 million in tax revenue during the month of January.
According to a release, $7,332,058 was generated in cannabis tax revenue. An additional $3,147,928.29 was generated in retail sales tax revenue.
Governor JB Pritzker’s budget had estimated the state would collect $28 million in cannabis tax revenue during the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Now, the state is on track to surpass that estimate.
After taking out administrative fees, 45% of the adult-use cannabis tax revenue will be reinvested in communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs and used to fund substance abuse and mental health programs.
The $3,147,928.29 in sales tax revenue will be divided between the state’s general revenue fund and the local governments where purchases were made.
“Today marks another milestone in the successful launch of Illinois’ legal cannabis industry. Our goal has been to build the nation’s most socially equitable program that includes new opportunities for the communities most harmed by the failed war on drugs. Revenue raised in this first month will soon begin flowing back into those communities to begin repairing the damage done by the failed policies of the past and creating new opportunities for those who have been left behind for far too long,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to Governor Pritzker for Cannabis Control.
Earlier this month, the state announced that over $39 million in adult-use cannabis product was sold at retail stores.