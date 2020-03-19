(WAND) - As some people are running short on toilet paper amid quarantines and the COVID-19 outbreak, Illinois American Water is warning people not to put "flushable" wipes down toilets.
Flushing baby wipes or even wipes that are marketed as being flushable can lead to sewer backups and in-home plumbing issues.
Vice President of Operations Beth Matthews said, "Many sewer blockages occur between the house or business and the utility's sewer main, where the property owner is responsible for correcting the problem. We want to help our customers avoid blockages and a plumbing emergency."
Illinois American Water also warns against pouring grease, fat, and oil down the drain. They can adhere to the insides of pipes, and over time, the buildup can restrict the flow of wastewater or block pipes.
Homeowners are advised to let grease cool and use a spatula to remove fat and oil from cookware and dishes and put it in a sealed container to dispose of in the trash.