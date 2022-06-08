URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois American Water is investing over $6 million to replace over 20,000 feet of water main throughout the Champaign County water service area.
Work started in May and will continue across Champaign-Urbana, Fisher, and Sadorus.
The company said it works to replace water mains annually to keep up with aging infrastructure.
Water main construction projects occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers are reminded to use caution in construction zones.
Customers affected by a main replacement project will be notified via a letter.
