(WAND) - Those who need assistance paying their water bills should look into help offered by Illinois American Water.
The organization has helped more than 15,000 customers in the last two years through its H2O Help to Others customer assistance program, along with customer grants.
“We understand it can be hard to get back on track once an account falls behind. We want to help our customers receive the assistance they need and avoid service interruption,” said Beth Matthews, vice president of operations.
The H2O financial assistance program is administered by Salvation Army agencies in the company's service area. Regardless of income, it provides those who have gone through a financial hardship with up to $200 in assistance. To learn more about the program, click here and go to Customer Service & Billing in the Customer Assistance Program section of the Illinois American Water website.
The program is supported by contributions from the organization and its customers.
To learn more about financial assistance, go to this link.
