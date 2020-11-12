LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois American Water's Lincoln District will conduct its annual maintenance program, which includes flushing water mains and fire hydrants.
The work starts Saturday, Nov. 14 and will continue for several weeks. Timing of the work may change due to weather conditions.
Illinois American Water conducts an annual water system flushing program to continue high-quality water service to communities.
Flushing the water system entails sending a rapid flow of water through the water mains. This maintenance helps with water quality. It helps remove any natural sediment which can build up in water pipes over time. As part of the flushing program, fire hydrants are checked and operated to support fire protection in the community.
While the flushing program is underway, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short period of time. If this does occur, it is recommended customers let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time.
If customers have a question, they are encouraged to contact customer service at 800-422-2782.
Customers impacted by this work will be notified through Illinois American Water’s customer notification system. Information will also be shared via the company’s online alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com.
