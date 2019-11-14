SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois is among several states granted a Regional Emergency Declaration by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
Illinois is one of seven states under the disaster declaration.
This declaration allows for the transportation of propane, natural gas and heating oil used for heating homes and businesses and drying wet grain.
Demand is high and supplies are low due to delivery issues. These issues were caused by early winter weather conditions and high moisture grain.
"Farmers are struggling to dry high moisture grain caused by wet weather and delayed harvest," said John Sullivan, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "Propane is an essential fuel for corn dryers in Illinois and across the Midwest. 2019 has already been a stressful growing and harvest season for farmers. Governor Pritzker, as well as the Illinois Propane Gas Association have made sure we have the resources to help farmers with this declaration."
Those who use propane and fuel oil to heat their homes also are at risk in a shortage.
"Being unprepared for winter weather is not just inconvenient, it can be dangerous," said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Acting Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. "In Illinois, there are more fatalities related to cold temperatures than heat, tornadoes and floods combined. We encourage everyone to prepare for winter today by adding a winter survival kit to your car, changing your furnace filter at home and stocking your family's emergency supply kit."
Other states impacted by the emergency declaration include Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.