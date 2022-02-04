SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois is among the top ten states in the country for business startups.
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shared recently released data from the Business Formation Statistics Report that shows Illinois is leading the Midwest and among the top ten states nationally for business startups.
Illinois Highlights:
- In 2021, 198,827 business startups were created in Illinois, which is an increase from 170,400 in 2020
- In 2021, Illinois recorded its highest-ever number of business startups since the data was first reported in 2004.
- Illinois has 69 percent more business startups in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019 (198,827 compared to 117,392). From 2019 to 2020 there was also a 45 percent increase in business startups 117,392 to 170,400).
Regional Highlights:
- In 2021, Illinois had the highest number of business startups in the Midwest (as defined by the Census bureau), with 44,000 more business startups than the closest ranked state (Ohio, 154,818).
- Illinois also had the highest growth in business startups (69 percent) in the Midwest between 2019-2021.
National Highlights:
- In 2021, Illinois had the 6th highest number of business startups in 2021 (behind FL, CA, NY, TX, & GA).
- Illinois ranks eighth in the nation in business startup growth, from pre-pandemic levels in 2019 to 2021 (behind MS, GA, SC, LA, AL, WY, DE); it is the largest state to rank in the top ten for growth in the nation.
- This rate of growth in business startups from pre-pandemic levels in 2019 to 2021 is the 8th-highest in the country, highest in the Midwest, and 2nd-highest among the 20 largest states (behind Georgia).
“Illinois’ prowess in attracting and growing new businesses is a testament to the power of a state that balances its budgets, provides fiscal stability for entrepreneurs, supports families, and builds a firewall around the rights of the people who call her home,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With yet another record-breaking year under our belt, Illinois kicks off 2022 with a message for the world: we’re back and open for business.”
“Governor Pritzker has prioritized Illinois’ workforce and economy – and it shows: businesses in Illinois are launching in record numbers,” said Sylvia I. Garcia, Acting DCEO Director.“From innovative tax incentives for new businesses, to small business centers designed to support up-and-coming entrepreneurs, Illinois remains committed to investing in proven programs that spur innovation, create jobs and boost our economy.”
